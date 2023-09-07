Nerf & Crayola present design plans to planning commission

Commissioners are looking to interpret zoning laws to see if the designs meet the city’s requirements.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nerf and Crayola both announced plans to build new attractions in Pigeon Forge. The city planning commission looked at plans on how it could change the landscape of Pigeon Forge.

This discussion comes down to the details and interpretation of city zoning laws for C-4, the area the two separate attractions would be built.

“We had to be fair to the developers, hey this is what we’re deeming it as, here’s what our regulations say that it is, but as in all things, there’s a gray area there. So, we’ve got to determine, when you’ve got such a unique experience,” said Stephen Houser, Pigeon Forge Planning Commission Chairman.

The two new separate attractions would be located inside of what is known as the former Smoky Mountain Opry building. The city planning commission looked at the zoning for this particular piece of property and the design plans. This is the first request of its kind under new city zoning laws.

“And it’s very important for us to be fair. If we’re not fair as a municipality, then we’re nothing. But what you’re looking at, is what’s art vs what is advertisement,” added Houser.

The commission said they want to set the right precedent in interpreting the new rules.

“What they’re bringing with Crayola and Nerf, we have to make a determination of what is the spirit of the ordinance and what’s this saying, how can we help the developers as well as being able to maintain for our citizens a unique experience,” added Houser.

It could soon be a whimsical trip to the Crayola factory or the action experience in the world of Nerf for the companies it starts with the theming outside.

“Setting a precedent is great, but you’ve got to sell the proper precedent. Every decision we make I have to think along with the other commissioners, what’s this going to be like for my kids? Are we going to have an issue on down the road? We’ve had those situations before, and we need to be able to learn from our mistakes in the past,” he said.

Architects will bring refreshed designs back to planning commission Sept. 26 at the regularly scheduled meeting.

Pigeon Forge Planning Commission reviewing plans for a new Nerf and Crayola Experience.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

