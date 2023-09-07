New World Order | Streaming the new reality to watch college sports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Per a 2020 agreement with the SEC and Disney, every team in the conference must have at least one game a season air on streaming services.

For the University of Tennessee, the team’s at least one game, is Saturday when the Vols open up at home against in-state FCS opponent Austin Peay.

”Thankfully it’s Austin Peay,” said Ben Breedlove a manager at Fieldhouse Social.

Breedlove leads one of the busiest sports bars in Knoxville, especially during University of Tennessee game days.

But, the new world order causes a minor hiccup for Breedlove and his employees.

“From a business perspective, it’s difficult with how many TVs are here,” said Breedlove.

When games air on streaming services only, Fieldhouse Social has only one TV on which the game can be aired, while it’s the largest in the restaurant, that leaves 24 other TVs playing a game most folks do not care to watch.

”It’s a game we otta win, it’s going to be easier to say you can see the fireworks,” said Breedlove.

This is becoming a common theme in college athletics.

The B1G conference just secured a nearly $1 billion TV rights deal that also saw the conference require teams to air on streaming services at least one time a season.

”Almost every college student and alums have multiple devices,” said Candy Lee at Northwestern University.

Lee is a professor of journalism and integrated marketing communications at Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.

Lee said the reason people tune into college athletics is for the community, competition, and the spirit of athletics, but if you’re looking purely at cable and streaming, dollar signs talk.

”If you’re talking about the differences between streaming and cable, yes, money comes into it,” said Lee.

Saturday’s game kicks off from Neyland Stadium at 5 p.m., it can be viewed on SEC Network+ or ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.