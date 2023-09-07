Man leads Knox County deputies on chase, standoff in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is currently in pursuit of a silver/primer-colored Chevy pickup with the Tennessee license plate number 958BCCC.

According to KSCO, the chase started at 12:30 p.m. on Western Avenue when narcotics officers tried to stop the truck. The man driving the truck then reportedly pointed a gun at officers during the chase as he was driving down Oak Ridge Highway.

KCSO officials told WVLT News that the man had stopped in Loudon County, threatening to harm himself while holding a gun to his head.

