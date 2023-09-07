Tennessee National Guard rescues sick hiker in the Smokies

The hiker was in a remote section of the park, just west of Mount LeConte, officials said.
Tennessee National Guard rescues sick hiker in the Smokies
Tennessee National Guard rescues sick hiker in the Smokies(National Guard)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard rescued a sick hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday night, National Guard representatives announced Thursday.

The hiker was in a remote section of the park, just west of Mount LeConte, officials said. The original call came in at 9:30 p.m., prompting TEMA to approve the rescue mission, led by National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville.

Capt. Brandon Rodriguez,1st Lt. Justin Hyler, Staff Sgt. Joseph Hough and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani were in the crew that performed the rescue. They took a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base at 11 p.m. and got to the hiker in 15 minutes, officials said.

“The crew quickly located the hiker and the park rangers from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, who were rendering first aid,” officials said.

The crewmembers hoisted the hiker into the helicopter while giving them aid and flew to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where the hiker was taken to the emergency room.

Officials said the whole rescue took less than an hour and a half.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Rebecca Dishman, 25
Oak Ridge woman pleads guilty to dismembering woman, raping child
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying body found in water
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Tara Hills Apartments
Oak Ridge police, SWAT arrest man who barricaded himself in apartment with gun, ORPD says

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
Woodcarving at the Tennessee Valley Fair
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley updates rain coverage today through the weekend.
Tracking a few storms then decreasing humidity today
Online bidding ends Sept. 15th. Right now the highest bid is $650.
‘He would want Lil’ Orange to be seen’ | Vol boat up for auction after owner dies
Your headlines from 9/7 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: U.S. Marshalls shooting suspect,...
Catch Up Quick