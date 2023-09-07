Tennessee National Guard rescues sick hiker in the Smokies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee National Guard rescued a sick hiker in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday night, National Guard representatives announced Thursday.

The hiker was in a remote section of the park, just west of Mount LeConte, officials said. The original call came in at 9:30 p.m., prompting TEMA to approve the rescue mission, led by National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville.

Capt. Brandon Rodriguez,1st Lt. Justin Hyler, Staff Sgt. Joseph Hough and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani were in the crew that performed the rescue. They took a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base at 11 p.m. and got to the hiker in 15 minutes, officials said.

“The crew quickly located the hiker and the park rangers from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, who were rendering first aid,” officials said.

The crewmembers hoisted the hiker into the helicopter while giving them aid and flew to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where the hiker was taken to the emergency room.

Officials said the whole rescue took less than an hour and a half.

