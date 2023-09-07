Tracking a few storms then decreasing humidity today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley updates rain coverage today through the weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers and storms are developing and move through at times today, and we’re also seeing spotty spotty to scattered downpours and thunderstorms at times through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds and patchy fog is the story for many, but we are tracking spotty rain and storms this morning. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

Now, we have scattered rain and storms mid morning to midday, then we’ll see decreasing clouds and only a stray afternoon shower or storm. We’re topping out around 84 degrees, with a small decrease in humidity.

Clouds return tonight, with a low of 65 degrees. We have a stray shower possible, and a shifting wind to the north 5 to 10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday comes with more morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Now, we’ll see a stray pop-up during the day, then spotty rain and storms in the evening after a high of 86 degrees.

This weekend come with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon to evening hours each day. Now, in your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot and sunny, at 85 degrees, but those scattered storms are possible at a 40% coverage throughout the game.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Saturday at 5 PM
Austin Peay at Tennessee Saturday at 5 PM(WVLT)

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start next week with spotty rain and storms but another front moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

