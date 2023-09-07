Tracking more rain and storms heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says scattered downpours and storms are possible at times this weekend.
Paige weather
Paige weather
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Slightly cooler air and lower humidity move in, but so do more downpours and storms. Scattered storms are possible throughout the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see some clouds tonight and especially by Friday morning with a low of around 65 degrees. The winds start to shift from the north as well filtering in slightly cooler air.

Friday starts with morning clouds but more sunshine by the afternoon! Highs will be near 86 degrees. A stray pop-up storm is possible during the afternoon, but more spotty storms arrive by the evening hours. I would have the rain gear nearby if you are going to a Friday night football game.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon to evening hours each day. Now, in your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot and sunny, at 85 degrees, but those scattered storms are possible at a 40% coverage throughout the game.

Austin Peay at Tennessee Saturday at 5 PM
Austin Peay at Tennessee Saturday at 5 PM(WVLT)

The afternoon scattered storms continue Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start next week with spotty rain and storms but another front moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

