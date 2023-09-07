Varsity All Access | Week 4 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve reached the penultimate week before the halfway mark of the 2023 high school football season in East Tennessee. The teams that surprised us early in the season have continued to impress and in week four, we’ll see two of the biggest surprises square off against each other.

It’s time to take a look at the five games to watch in week 4.

GAME OF THE WEEK | HARDIN VALLEY ACADEMY at HALLS

HVA and Halls combined to go just 3-18 a season ago. Both teams have already notched three wins themselves to open the 2023 season.

Both squads have been carried by some of the best defensive performances throughout the region through three matchups.

HVA has allowed just 10 points total, pitching shutouts against Karns and Cocke County. Halls has used a solid run game and strong defense to reach 3-0, with opponents averaging just nine points per game offensively. The Red Devils received the 16th most votes in this week’s Class 5A poll. The Hawks came in with the 15th most votes in Class 6A.

WEST at MARYVILLE

West continues to show they’re the team to beat in Knoxville, outlasting Farragut in a 38-31, shootout last week. Maryville’s offense finally met its match against Bradley Central in a 21-13, loss.

This week defenses will again take center stage. The Rebel defense gives up just 17.6 points per game, while the Red Rebels have allowed opponents to score just seven points per contest.

West, the top team in Class 5A, carries an 18-game winning streak into the matchup. Maryville, ranked fifth in Class 6A, has lost just one regular season home game since 2019.

MORRISTOWN EAST at WILLIAM BLOUNT

Two teams trending in opposite directions meet in Maryville.

William Blount has been another major surprise in 2023, off to a 3-0 start after failing to win a single game in 2022, and posting a 5-25 record together over the last three seasons combined.

The Govs received the 14th most votes in this week’s Class 6A poll.

The Govs put their perfect start on the line against a Morristown East squad looking to get its season back on track. The Hurricanes have been outscored 78-22, through two games. They carry a four-game winning streak against the Governors into the matchup.

In a halftime ceremony, the stadium is being named in honor of Skip Murrin.

CLEVELAND at FARRAGUT

After seeing their perfect start come to an end, Farragut looks to bounce back against a Cleveland squad receiving votes in this week’s Class 6A poll.

The Admirals have played three games, all three have been decided by seven points.

Farragut is seeking its first 3-1 start since 2020.

The Admirals enter the matchup ranked 6th in Class 6A for the second straight week.

ANDERSON COUNTY at FULTON

Two teams still searching for their first win of the season.

Defending state champ Anderson County led Bearden in the first half of last week’s loss to the Bulldogs, and will travel to Fulton this week looking to avoid an 0-3 start.

The Mavs have struggled defensively in three games, allowing over 35 points per contest. Despite their 0-3 record, the Mavericks still received votes in this week’s Class 4A poll.

Fulton has lost six games in a row dating back to last season. The Falcons have allowed 40 points per game to opponents.

You can catch all five of these matchups and much more on Varsity All Access, beginning at 11:00 p.m. on WVLT.

Were you at a game? Tag Varsity All Access in your tweets for a chance to be featured on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.