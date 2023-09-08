Alcoa-Greeneville football game ruled a no contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the most anticipated high school football games in East Tennessee will not happen this season.

The game reached the late stages of the second quarter on Thursday, before the matchup between the Tornadoes and Greene Devils entered a lightning delay.

After three hours, the delay never ended. The game was ruled a no contest and will not be made up.

The game was tied at 7 when the delay began.

Alcoa remains 3-0 and will face Austin-East next Friday.

Greeneville will square off against Morristown-East next week.

