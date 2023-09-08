BlueCross BlueShield ignored religious exemptions when firing workers who refused COVID vaccine, lawsuit claims

“Requests for religious exemptions were ultimately denied,” the group said in a media release.
A group of former insurance company employees have filed a federal class action lawsuit after alleging they were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A group of former insurance company employees have filed a federal class action lawsuit after alleging they were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, despite believing they should’ve received a religious exemption.

The group of 41 employees terminated by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) after refusing to get the vaccine, despite a company-wide mandate, has obtained legal counsel and filed a lawsuit in federal court, according to a media release. The spokesman for the group said the terminated employees have received their right to sue letters after a “lengthy investigation process by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) since November 2021.”

The spokesman said BCBST fired the employees after the company implemented a vaccine mandate for 900 of its “customer facing” employees. Some of those employees still don’t have jobs, according to a media release. The group alleges many of those fired submitted requests for religious exemptions and “reasonable accommodations,” such as a telecommuting option or a testing option.

“BCBST’s response was that you have 30 days to change your deeply held religious convictions and get the shot, find a new job, or be fired,” the release said. “Requests for religious exemptions were ultimately denied.”

“We do not comment on pending or ongoing litigation, but we are confident that the court will make the right decision in resolving this dispute. The vaccine requirement was the best decision for the health and safety of our employees, our members – some of whom are the most vulnerable in the state – and our communities. Because we serve federally funded programs, our decision was also consistent with the latest guidance requiring our employees to be vaccinated. We appreciate our former employees’ service to our members and communities throughout their time with BlueCross.”

Dalya Qualls White, senior vice president and chief communications officer for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

Read the lawsuit below:

