Country music artist Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music artist Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday in Oklahoma, the singer confirmed in a statement on his social media pages.

Bryan said he “had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol” on Thursday and his emotions got the best of him.

Records from the Craig County Jail show Bryan was booked into the jail at 6:42 p.m. and later released at 8:18 p.m. The NBC station in Tulsa reported Bryan was charged with obstruction of investigation.

“I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” Bryan wrote on social media.

Bryan said he was taken to jail and there is a mug shot “floating around.”

Bryan is a singer-songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma. The 27-year-old served seven years in the Navy before being honorably discharged. Bryan’s debut album DeAnn was released in 2019.

“Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can,” Bryan wrote. “I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

On Thursday, the Country Music Association announced Bryan was one of five finalists for New Artist of the Year. The CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.