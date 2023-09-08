Driver, 2 others injured in Knoxville crash

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people were injured in a crash on Western Ave. Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

An officer pulled a car over and was walking towards it when the driver, Asher Merritt sped off. Merritt hit another car and spun across Western Ave., hitting two other cars, according to police.

Three people, including Merritt, were injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Merritt was driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding warrants out of Knox County, including aggravated assault.

He now faces multiple charges including driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

