Knox Co. Board of Education approves parts of special education reform plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County School leaders are aiming to become a model for special education in Tennessee. The KCS Way, which was approved in a Board of Education work session on Tuesday, is their action plan to make that happen.

It gives more decision-making power to parents and teachers who know the students better than administrators who aren’t in the classroom.

The Assistant Superintendent of Student Success Jason Myers is spearheading the reform plans.

“The goal being to raise the bar for everyone,” said Myers. “The ultimate goal being to improve the family experience in the IEP process.”

Last May, KCS Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk formed a task force of special education families to make suggestions of changes they wanted to see.

A mother on the task force, Cary Byrge, said a top priority for them was making sure those closest to the students are going to get more say in things.

“There’s a disconnect between the school and central office,” said Byrge. “We’re hoping that the people who deal with these children every day are finally allowed to make those decisions for those children.”

Byrge said that her son was not getting the resources he needed because of a major discrepancy in staffing at KCS.

“It’s time for change now,” said Byrge. “We cannot continue to not provide services because we don’t have Knox County employees.”

On Thursday, the Board voted to approve moving forward with a contract with ESS South Central, which will outsource people to fill their current vacancies.

The Board also approved funding to create a position that will serve as an advisor throughout these improvements. This position will answer directly to the Assistant Superintendent of Student Success.

“We also have support of Dr. Rysewyk, our superintendent, and also our Board of Education,” said Myers. “So, I do think we’re in a really strong position to make some significant changes and work toward innovation.”

Byrge said she, along with other parents on the task force, are feeling optimistic about these reform plans.

“I feel like we are definitely starting to be heard,” said Byrge. “So, we need to keep talking, but I feel very positive.”

Myers said this project is a pursuit of continuous improvement and more improvements can be expected in the future.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.