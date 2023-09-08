Knoxville Fire Department to hold 9/11 memorial stair climb
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department announced Friday details for its annual Sept. 11 stair climb. The event will include speakers, Presentation of Colors and performance of TAPS.
Out-of-town climbers from New York City and leaders, including keynote speaker Alex Fusaro, a retired New York Police Department lieutenant, will also be present at the event.
The schedule will be as follows:
9:30 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.
Comments from Senator Becky Duncan Massey
9:35 a.m. - 9:42 a.m.
KFD Chaplain Paul Trumpore holds prayer and Presentation of Colors by South Doyle Junior ROTC
9:42 a.m. - 9:44 a.m.
Congressman Tim Burchett gives comments
9:44 a.m. - 9:48 a.m.
Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon acknowledges out of town climbers and city agencies
9:48 a.m. - 9:54 a.m.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs recognizes county officials and community leaders
9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.
Keynote speaker retired New York Police Department Lieutenant Alex Fusaro speaks.
10:06 a.m. - 10:09 a.m.
Performance of TAPS by South Doyle Junior ROTC and star climb begins
The stair climb is set for Worlds Fair Park on Sept. 11.
