Knoxville Fire Department to hold 9/11 memorial stair climb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department announced Friday details for its annual Sept. 11 stair climb. The event will include speakers, Presentation of Colors and performance of TAPS.

Out-of-town climbers from New York City and leaders, including keynote speaker Alex Fusaro, a retired New York Police Department lieutenant, will also be present at the event.

The schedule will be as follows:

9:30 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.

Comments from Senator Becky Duncan Massey

9:35 a.m. - 9:42 a.m.

KFD Chaplain Paul Trumpore holds prayer and Presentation of Colors by South Doyle Junior ROTC

9:42 a.m. - 9:44 a.m.

Congressman Tim Burchett gives comments

9:44 a.m. - 9:48 a.m.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon acknowledges out of town climbers and city agencies

9:48 a.m. - 9:54 a.m.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs recognizes county officials and community leaders

9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m.

Keynote speaker retired New York Police Department Lieutenant Alex Fusaro speaks.

10:06 a.m. - 10:09 a.m.

Performance of TAPS by South Doyle Junior ROTC and star climb begins

The stair climb is set for Worlds Fair Park on Sept. 11.

