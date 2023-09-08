Knoxville police arrest 5 people in overdose death investigation

The search was part of an investigation into a suspected overdose death that happened in June, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News.
Allan Brown, Karen Davis, Quentin McClain (left to right)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five people are now in custody after officers with the Knox County Police Department Drug-Related Death Task Force conducted a search of a home on Minnesota Avenue.

The search was part of an investigation into a suspected overdose death that happened in June, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. He added that other overdose deaths are suspected of being connected to the home.

During the search, Erland said, police confiscated around 45 grams of crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. Also, police found six guns, one of which was an AR-style pistol stolen from a home in Knox County, Erland said.

The following people were arrested and charged:

Allan Brown, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Charges: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth; Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon; Maintaining a Dwelling for Drug Purposes; Possession of a Weapon with Intent to Go Armed; and Theft of a Firearm

Quentin McClain, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Charges: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth

Karen Davis, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Charges: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Meth

Michael Frances Garcia, of Knoxville, Tennessee

Charges: Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule I Drugs; Manufacture, Delivery, Sell of Schedule II Drugs

Adrian Thomas, of Maryville, TN

Charges: Outstanding Warrant for Probation Violation and Identity Theft

Other charges are pending and the overdose death is still under investigation, Erland said, but he did not provide any additional information.

