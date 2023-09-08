Man dead after Claiborne Co. stabbing, sheriff says

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office officials said that they are investigating after a man died at a house in the Speedwell area.

Deputies responded to the home at around 10:45 a.m. Friday after dispatch received a call saying a man had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, the man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been sent to the Knox County Forensic Center for an autopsy, CCSO officials said.

CCSO investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to learn more about the incident.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, it is believed that the persons involved in the incident were known to each other and there is no danger to the general public,” CCSO officials said.

