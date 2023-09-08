Maui Invitational launches online auction to benefit Maui Strong Fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Maui Invitational announced Friday the launch of the ‘Ohana Online Auction, benefitting the Maui Strong Fund. The announcement comes after Maui was hit with devastating wildfires and before Tennessee basketball’s match up in the competition against Michigan State.

The auction is open now and will run through Nov. 22, with select items like ticket and event packages closing earlier. Dozens of teams and partners have come together for the auction, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the fund.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee basketball at Michigan State charity exhibition game to benefit Maui wildfire relief

“If you’ve experienced ‘Maui Magic,’ you understand the impact the Maui Invitational has on the island and the larger college basketball community,” said Coach Dave Odom, Tournament Chairman. “As our Maui ‘ohana faces the task of rebuilding a place that has come to mean so much to so many of us, we are leaning on our Maui fans and supporters to rally together and give back.”

Items like autographed basketballs, game tickets and game-used items will be up for grabs in the auction. Maui Invitational surfboards, autographed by invitational coaches and non-basketball items will also be available.

Those interested in bidding on items can sign up here.

