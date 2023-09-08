More staff approved to begin work in Knox County Schools

Applied Behavioral Analysis therapists are now slated to begin work inside Knox County Schools this year.
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For months some have lobbied for their child to get the care they needed while inside a Knox County School, and on Thursday there was a concrete step in that direction.

Back in June, the Knox County Board of Education approved for there to be Applied Behavioral Analysis therapists inside KCS classrooms and in Thursday’s meeting the district entered into a contract with a company that will provide those employees.

“He is definitely behind, we should have been done with speech about two years ago,” said KCS parent Cary Byrgh who has a seventh-grader who has speech challenges and would greatly benefit from this extra help.

ESS South Central will now provide those therapists for Knox County Schools after the board passed the closely contested vote Thursday night to approve the contract.

Discussion stalled in the board meeting after concerns were raised about how much these contracted employees were going to be paid, which in some cases go as high as nearly $95 an hour.

A narrow approving vote would eventually come as some families are encouraged by the news.

“I’m positive and I think we’re going in the right direction,” said Byrgh.

According to board members, the contract with ESS South Central is effective immediately but the expectation is to have the open positions filled by winter break.

