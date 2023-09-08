More than 100 attractions, rides and activities found at 103rd Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair rolled back into town for the 103rd time in East Knoxville from Sept. 8-17 at Chilhowee Park. The park will host more than 100 activities, including food stands for family to enjoy.

Eric German with Kissel Entertainment told WVLT News that this year they’re rolling out four new rides, including the thrill-filled Hot Rods.

“It spins kind of fast but everybody gets a thrill. It’s not too bad,” German said.

If thrill isn’t a first pick, there are still dozens of traditional rides or activities. When guests arrive at the park, starting Friday night, they can expect to enjoy more than 100 activities.

WVLT News got a chance to see how organizers set up and went for a couple of test rides to see how safe they really are.

“All the rides are set up per manufacturers specifications each week and also entertainment has a third party inspector, a separate company that after set up they check to make sure everything’s running properly. That’s what’s happening now, their team goes out and gives a thorough inspection,” German said.

The equipment is courtesy of Kissel Entertainment and they said East Tennesseans are responsible for bringing the group back for the second year in a row.

“We had a great time and we’re looking for a big crowd this year,” German said.

If guest have the extra money to spend, there are special deals going on that will let you skip the long lines.

