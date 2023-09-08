On and off storms likely at times this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered downpours and storms pop-up during the afternoon to evening hours both days this weekend. We are looking ahead to a cold front next week to bring us a big cool down with more fall-like temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty downpours and storms are possible this evening. A few stray showers linger overnight with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will start out near 66 degrees Saturday morning.

Saturday starts out with the sunshine but scattered downpours and storms will develop by the afternoon to evening hours. In your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot and humid with spotty storms and a high of 85 degrees. The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases in the evening, at a 40% coverage throughout our area.

Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms develop once again Sunday afternoon at a 40% coverage. Highs are near 84 degrees.

Highs are in the mid to upper 80s to start the new week with limited rain chances.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a strong cold front to bring highs down into the 70s! This cold front brings us rain on Wednesday with cooler air to end the week.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

