Overdose-reversing drug Narcan available over the counter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Narcan is a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. It’s now available over the counter, and it’s cheaper.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose, saving someone’s life.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan in March, and the drug is being rolled out as an over-the-counter medication.

Previously, people had to have a prescription or request it at a pharmacy.

“It’s less intimidating because I know a lot of people that were terrified to go into a pharmacy to request it,” Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist for Metro Drug Coalition Jessica Stanley said.

Stanley said making Narcan over the counter will reduce the stigma around the drug. Plus, she said the price of it is dropping from around $150 dollars to about $45 dollars.

“With the financial barrier, it has dropped a whole lot with how much it is,” Stanley said. “That also is one of those barriers coming down a little bit too.”

Stanley said MDC gets shipments from the state for a wholesale price, so it doesn’t affect them too much.

She said MDC acts as a Narcan distributor for several partners in the area, with MDC dishing out 38,056 Narcan packs in the last three years.

“People cannot afford to pay for this at a pharmacy. So it has lowered some of that to hopefully where we will be able to utilize our pharmacies more as a resource,” Stanley said.

Narcan comes with two doses, but Stanley said it may take more than two doses to revive someone, so it’s not a bad idea to keep more than one pack handy.

Narcan is safe for kids and adults, regardless if they’re overdosing or not. It should be stored at room temperature, and there is an expiration date.

The over-the-counter rollout of Narcan is happening immediately and is already available in some East Tennessee pharmacies.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.