Several animals die in Montgomery Village apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several animals died in a Knoxville apartment on Friday, according to an announcement Knoxville Fire Department.

At around 4:40, KFD crews responded to a fire at the Montgomery Village apartments. When they arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the apartment complex.

No one was in the apartment at the time. The building contained six separate apartments but only one had received heavy fire damage.

KFD officials said the other apartments in the building received smoke damage.

The fire was quickly put out before it spread to other units; however, several animals died in the fire.

KFD investigators are working to determine a cause.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.