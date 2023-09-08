Sheriff: Child dies following shooting involving another child

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A child in Whitley County was killed after police said he was accidentally shot by another child.

The sheriff’s office said it happened Thursday morning at a home on Martin Road, just outside of Corbin.

“(There was) a report of a two-year-old being shot in the head by another small child who had gained access to a firearm,” Whitley County Sheriff Bill Elliotte said.

Elliotte said his office, the Corbin Police Department and the Corbin Fire Department responded to the scene.

“The fire department transported the child from the scene to Baptist Health Corbin. Once there, the child was pronounced deceased,” said Elliotte.

Elliotte said, while he supports the second amendment, parents should be more careful with where their guns are stored.

Late Thursday night, the sheriff’s office released the name of the victim on Facebook. WYMT is not releasing the name out of respect for the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

