Spotty to scattered storms Friday into the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The coverage of our area in rain and storms is up and down at times today through the weekend. It’s spottier today, but more scattered downpours develop at times this weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s mostly cloudy this morning, with some cloud breaking up to start the day. This leaves temperatures ranging from the low to upper 60s.

Friday is partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times, with a stray afternoon shower or storm possible. There is a slight better coverage of our area this evening, with a 20% coverage in rain and storms to end the day. We warm to around 86 degrees, and it feels a couple of degrees warmer in the shade.

Tonight gets back to a partly cloudy sky, with patchy fog developing. We’ll start Saturday around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend comes with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon to evening hours each day.

Now, in your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot, humid, with spotty storms and a high of 85 degrees. The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases in the evening, at a 40% coverage throughout our area.

Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening (WVLT)

The afternoon scattered storms develop again Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start next week with spotty rain and storms but another front moves through Tuesday night through Wednesday. This brings a cool down with a couple of days in the 70s!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.