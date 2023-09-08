‘That’s what Vols do’ | UT quarterback Nico I’amaleava starts foundation

The Nico8 Foundation will support causes such as breast cancer research, spreading awareness and more.
Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava(VolQuest)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee quarterback Nico I’amaleava announced on Friday that he started a foundation called Nico8.

The non-profit organization will support causes such as breast cancer research and awareness, special needs families and under-served children and their communities.

Breast cancer awareness is a personal cause for the I’amaleava family. Nico’s mother, Marleinna, was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer.

“It really took a toll on my family and me,” Nico I’amaleava said. “It changed our worlds forever.”

Marleinna won her fight with breast cancer and wanted to start the foundation, along with her son, to support other families who have been ravaged by the disease.

“Since we’re so proud to be Volunteers now, we’d really love to pay it forward and support others because that’s what Vols do,” Nico I’amaleava said.

To learn more or donate to the foundation, visit the Nico8 website.

