‘That’s what Vols do’ | UT quarterback Nico I’amaleava starts foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee quarterback Nico I’amaleava announced on Friday that he started a foundation called Nico8.

The non-profit organization will support causes such as breast cancer research and awareness, special needs families and under-served children and their communities.

Breast cancer awareness is a personal cause for the I’amaleava family. Nico’s mother, Marleinna, was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer.

“It really took a toll on my family and me,” Nico I’amaleava said. “It changed our worlds forever.”

Marleinna won her fight with breast cancer and wanted to start the foundation, along with her son, to support other families who have been ravaged by the disease.

“Since we’re so proud to be Volunteers now, we’d really love to pay it forward and support others because that’s what Vols do,” Nico I’amaleava said.

To learn more or donate to the foundation, visit the Nico8 website.

Excited to announce the Nico8 Foundation, established by @nico_iamaleava8 and his mother Marleinna! Learn more on how you can help us make a difference by visiting https://t.co/iXCx3f9kY7! #GBO #GoVols pic.twitter.com/bGpXgvLkXi — Nico8 Foundation (@Nico8org) September 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.