Vols to hold Home Run Derby Saturday

Event to take place at Lindsey nelson prior to UT football game
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament...
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 11, 2022 - Sunglasses on hat before the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics(Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics | Emma Corona/Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee baseball team will hold a home run derby on Saturday.

The event will take place at Lindsey Nelson Stadium prior to the football game against Austin Peay later in the day.

It’s set to begin at 11:30 a.m. and is free to the public. The derby will last for about an hour and feature a field of eight Vols.

Fans will need to enter through Gate 1, located at the main entrance to the stadium.

Restrooms will be available but there will be no concessions open during this event. Those who plan to attend can bring food and drinks inside the stadium, however, alcohol, glass bottles and containers/coolers of any kind are NOT permitted.

IMPORTANT REMINDER

Football gameday parking permits are required for lots on and around campus Saturday.

