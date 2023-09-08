‘A way for us to give back’ | Knoxville business offers free ice cream during national payment system outage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Square, a mobile payment system reported over 18,000 outages Thursday into Friday, affecting businesses all around the country. One business in Knoxville used it as an opportunity to make some customers’ days.

“It’s a big issue, and we lost a lot of business and sales unfortunately. We didn’t get the system back up until this morning,” said Jay Pomanee, owner of Thai Time, a restaurant on Chapman Highway in Knoxville.

The outage meant customers were not able to pay any business who used a Square Point of Sales machine. Credit cards and online purchases that ran through Square could not be processed, meaning any transaction, whether it be a refund or sale, would not go through.

“About maybe one or two o’clock, we noticed that our square payments were taking a lot longer to load, and then by maybe an hour later we couldn’t take any credit card payments at all through the processing system. Then the square website shutdown and it was out the rest of the day for us,” said Staci Meyer, owner of The Sugar Queen Creamery in Knoxville.

For locally-owned companies suffered as customers could only pay by cash in a technologically-dominant world. Businesses would have to turn away customers, hurting sales.

“We do a lot of our orders online, and everything was all synced up to our POS system, which utilizes Square. So dine in guests, as well as online order guests, were turned away, because we could not receive the order because our whole system was down. We couldn’t process any transactions or receive any orders,” said Pomanee.

For other businesses, they took advantage of the outage by giving out free food. The Sugar Queen Creamery gave over 200 free scoops of ice cream for customers who visited the store but could not pay in cash.

“We actually kind of used it as an opportunity to serve our community. So, any customers who came in yesterday that did not have cash, we gave them their ice cream for free. It was kind of a way for us to give back to our customers and we’re grateful for every customer that came in the doors yesterday, even if they couldn’t pay,” Meyer said.

For many businesses, Square was back up and running Friday morning. The company stated they are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.