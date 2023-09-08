Where does your food come from?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At “Ag Alley” at the Tennessee Valley Fair you can hang out and also learn more about agriculture and the environment from the farmers themselves.

“Animal agriculture, well agriculture in general is very important for the adults to understand where their food comes from because we’re going to have a lot of fair goers that come here who don’t understand where the food comes from. they don’t understand that there is a difference between different breeds and the types of live stock,” said Adam Thompson.

Thompson is a farmer and also the Dairy and Beef Show Superintendent of the Tennessee Valley Fair. Every year he brings his cattle to the fair to educate people on the environment and what’s in our food here in East Tennessee.

“The first weekend of the fair you’ll have dairy cattle. Beef cattle will look very different than dairy cattle. Dairy cattle will be more slender, you’ll see more of their ribs. That’s the way they’re supposed to look. They’re very happy but beef cattle, they’ll be a little more fatter a little more fleshy and thicker,” said Thompson.

Right at the front or main entrance to the fair, he said there will be demonstrations and a chance to ask farmers personal questions about what they really do.

“The farmers are always eager to talk about the ones they brought because they’re pretty proud of them,” said Thompson.

Thompson said he’s excited for people to see the newborn calf that is making its first debut at the fair. The calf is just four days old. He said he hopes people leave with a new perspective on farming and agriculture. There will be a list of organizations students can join such as FFA and 4H.

“For the parents to encourage the kids to at least check it out. The organizations are free to join, it doesn’t cost you anything. There’s lots of extra after school things that they can do and it doesn’t have to be with animals. I know they’re baking biscuits in the other building later this week,” said Thompson.

You can check out AG Alley and all the animals that will be there starting on Friday.

