Young-Williams temporarily closes after 3 dogs diagnosed with contagious disease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Village was temporarily closed after three dogs were diagnosed with distemper.

Distemper infects the lungs, airways, nose and eyes. It can also infect the brain and suppress the immune system.

It will be temporarily closed for 48 hours while staff tests and quarantines animals.

Spay/neuter appointments will continue in a separate part of the building.

“Vaccinations are the best way to help keep your pet healthy an stop the spread of contagious diseases like distemper among animals,” officials said.

Their other main shelter location on Division Street will remain open.

