Young-Williams temporarily closes after 3 dogs diagnosed with contagious disease

The staff at Young-Williams Animal Village found three dogs had distemper.
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals
The animal center is in need of fosters for its current animals(Jared Austin)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Young-Williams Animal Village was temporarily closed after three dogs were diagnosed with distemper.

Distemper infects the lungs, airways, nose and eyes. It can also infect the brain and suppress the immune system.

It will be temporarily closed for 48 hours while staff tests and quarantines animals.

Spay/neuter appointments will continue in a separate part of the building.

“Vaccinations are the best way to help keep your pet healthy an stop the spread of contagious diseases like distemper among animals,” officials said.

Their other main shelter location on Division Street will remain open.

