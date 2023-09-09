A big day for business on Volunteer gameday

Volunteer fans flood different businesses around Knoxville
Volunteer fans flood different businesses around Knoxville
Volunteer fans flood different businesses around Knoxville(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A college football gameday brings fans to different businesses all over the city of Knoxville.

Some places such as the VolShop have steady business all through the week, but on a college football gameday, sales spike for shops and restaurants all over the city.

“Gamedays are by far our biggest day of sales. So it’s very good to be able to you know look forward to the excitement and taking care of the fans and we do a lot of online business as well. But it’s really quite great to have the excitement in the stores,” said marketing manager of VolShop, Tommi Grubbs.

A gameday brings a massive surge of customers into different places throughout the city, and while it may be quieter during the actual game, business picks right back up afterward.

“A lot, over one hundred for sure. There will still be people here. People will leave the game and come here to finish off their night,” said Parker Hayes, an employee of Old City Sports Bar.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country music artist Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside...
Woman found dead, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the storms developing in the afternoons.
Scattered storms at times this weekend
Dodging a few showers and storms on Saturday.
Periods of rain and storms later today
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tacks downpours and storms for the weekend.
On and off storms likely at times this weekend
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside...
Woman found dead, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating