A big day for business on Volunteer gameday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A college football gameday brings fans to different businesses all over the city of Knoxville.

Some places such as the VolShop have steady business all through the week, but on a college football gameday, sales spike for shops and restaurants all over the city.

“Gamedays are by far our biggest day of sales. So it’s very good to be able to you know look forward to the excitement and taking care of the fans and we do a lot of online business as well. But it’s really quite great to have the excitement in the stores,” said marketing manager of VolShop, Tommi Grubbs.

A gameday brings a massive surge of customers into different places throughout the city, and while it may be quieter during the actual game, business picks right back up afterward.

“A lot, over one hundred for sure. There will still be people here. People will leave the game and come here to finish off their night,” said Parker Hayes, an employee of Old City Sports Bar.

