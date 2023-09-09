Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers succeeded in locating a man who is believed to be a person of interest in a homicide and aggravated burglary case in Blount County.

The man has been identified as Zachary Justin Hayes, 25, and should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Hayes is around six feet tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hayes is known to frequently stay in or near various homeless camps in a wide area covering East Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

It was reported that Hayes was taken into custody on Saturday evening.

UPDATE: Hayes has been taken into custody. Thank you to everyone who shared our post and submitted tips. https://t.co/YHWgMdd54z pic.twitter.com/bbpStMfSmp — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) September 9, 2023

