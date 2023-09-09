Gameday on the Hill: Vols welcome in Austin Peay

Tennessee welcomes in the Governors for the first time since 2013.
James Pearce Jr. looks to build on his two sack performance in week 1 against Austin Peay.
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel looks to improve on his 4-1 record in home openers as a head coach.

The Governors are coming off a 47-23 season-opening loss to fellow FCS member Southern Illinois.

The Vols have outscored FCS opponents 121-24 in Heupel’s two seasons as head coach.

