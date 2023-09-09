Periods of rain and storms later today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking some rain and storms that will develop as we move into the afternoon on this Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the areas of fog leave us on Saturday we’re left with building clouds that lead to some storms for the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms will produce some heavy downpours at times.

In your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot and humid with spotty storms and a high of 85 degrees. The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases in the evening, at a 40% coverage throughout our area.

Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening (WVLT)

We’ll move into the evening hours on Saturday with some storms that hold over. Once things settle down we’re left with mostly cloudy skies to head into Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Sunday in the low to mid 60s across the area. We’ve got chances for rain again on Sunday as we get into the afternoon. Once again, some storms could produce some heavy rainfall at times.

It’s a different story on Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the area.

A front comes through Tuesday into Wednesday and increases our rain chances again, but brings a shot of cooler air that pushes us back into the 60s.

Periods of rain this weekend. (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.