Periods of rain and storms later today

Areas of rain and storms develop as we move into the afternoon with some heavy rain at times.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking some rain and storms that will develop as we move into the afternoon on this Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the areas of fog leave us on Saturday we’re left with building clouds that lead to some storms for the afternoon and into the evening. Some storms will produce some heavy downpours at times.

In your I’m All Vol Forecast, it does look like pregame tailgating is hot and humid with spotty storms and a high of 85 degrees. The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases in the evening, at a 40% coverage throughout our area.

Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening
Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening(WVLT)

We’ll move into the evening hours on Saturday with some storms that hold over. Once things settle down we’re left with mostly cloudy skies to head into Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Sunday in the low to mid 60s across the area. We’ve got chances for rain again on Sunday as we get into the afternoon. Once again, some storms could produce some heavy rainfall at times.

It’s a different story on Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 80s across the area.

A front comes through Tuesday into Wednesday and increases our rain chances again, but brings a shot of cooler air that pushes us back into the 60s.

Periods of rain this weekend.
Periods of rain this weekend.(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zach Bryan performs at the Railbird Music Festival on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Lexington, Ky....
Country music artist Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s office employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
A 7-year-old girl had a birthday surprise when she found her own diamond while visiting a state...
Birthday surprise: 7-year-old girl finds 2.95-carat diamond while visiting state park
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tacks downpours and storms for the weekend.
On and off storms likely at times this weekend
On and off storms likely at times this weekend
On and off storms likely at times this weekend
Paige Weather
Spotty to scattered storms Friday into the weekend
Paige Weather
Spotty to scattered storms Friday into the weekend