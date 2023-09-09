Scattered storms at times this weekend

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the storms developing in the afternoons.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re tracking downpours and storms developing at times this weekend. Next week, we’re tracking a cold front to bring in some showers but also bring down temperatures!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening
Austin Peay At Tennessee Saturday evening(WVLT)

Storms are developing and moving through our area for the rest of today. We’re at a 40% coverage through the evening hours, with some slow-moving heavy rainfall leading to isolated standing water and flood advisories. “When thunder roars, get indoors!

Tonight quiets down, with a partly cloudy sky and a low of 65 degrees with patchy fog for the morning.

Sunday comes with the spotty midday to afternoon scattered downpour and storm development as well. We’ll also be in the mid 80s, but feel hotter due to the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm possible. We’ll top out around 87 degrees.

A cold front is looking to speed up into the Tuesday afternoon to start, with on and off rain and storms through the overnight hours. Scattered showers linger into Wednesday morning, then become spotty as cooler air moves in.

We’ll have highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but Thursday is nicer with the mostly clear sky and a cooler morning and night leading into Friday. Friday is mostly sunny and around 80 degrees, so still below average.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers are aimed at next weekend as well.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

