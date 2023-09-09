Woman found dead, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

The woman, who was in her 60s, was found in a home off Samples Road.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside...
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Louisville.(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday evening Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home in Louisville.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was found in a home off Samples Road. Her body was sent to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center where an autopsy will be performed soon.

BCSO officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.

