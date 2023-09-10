Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing

The search continues for the missing child.
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man is dead, and a child is missing after a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake Saturday night.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said just before 8 p.m., 36-year-old Steven White was on a personal watercraft with his 9-year-old son when he hit a barge that was being pushed by a tow boat.

The boat’s operator activated an alarm, and deckhands worked to assist White and his son. TWRA said White was found unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead by first responders nearby.

Multiple agencies searched the area for the missing 9-year-old until 1 a.m. Sunday. TWRA officers searched throughout the night and a full-scale search resumed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Authorities said White was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. It’s unknown if the 9-year-old had one on.

