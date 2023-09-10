Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run

Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.(WVLT)
By Lexi Lepof
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are making their way to Pigeon Forge for Rod Run, the annual event that brings automotive lovers together from all over the country.

Carl Gooden from Toledo, Ohio has traveled to the event every year for more than 40 years. He arrived more than a week ahead of this year’s event.

“It gets so full that if you don’t come early, you won’t get a parking spot,” Gooden said.

The event’s rising popularity has dedicated fans taking precautions. Many, like Gooden, arrive early to secure a parking spot and to get ahead on booking a hotel room for next year’s event.

“We booked ours when we came in on Wednesday for next year already,” Gooden said. “You have to do that, or you just won’t get one.”

Longtime fans said the high demand has created high prices for what used to be an affordable weekend trip.

“The biggest thing now is the motel rooms are just getting out of sight. It’s getting to the point where you’re not gonna be able to afford it,” Gooden said.

Thousands of people are expected to make the trip to East Tennessee for the event. People are already showcasing their cars, but the official show begins on Sept. 14 and runs through Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for homicide, burglary
Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody
Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating after a woman was found dead inside...
Woman found dead, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
A man died after a motorcycle crash on John Sevier Highway on Friday, according to a Tennessee...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knox Co., THP says
James Pearce Jr. looks to build on his two sack performance in week 1 against Austin Peay.
Vols grind out a 30-13 win over Austin Peay
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll

Latest News

Rain chances increase on Tuesday.
Scattered batches of storms this evening, cooler air this week
Rain chances increase on Tuesday.
First Alert Weather
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Barge collision kills one, 9-year-old missing