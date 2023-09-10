Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People are making their way to Pigeon Forge for Rod Run, the annual event that brings automotive lovers together from all over the country.

Carl Gooden from Toledo, Ohio has traveled to the event every year for more than 40 years. He arrived more than a week ahead of this year’s event.

“It gets so full that if you don’t come early, you won’t get a parking spot,” Gooden said.

The event’s rising popularity has dedicated fans taking precautions. Many, like Gooden, arrive early to secure a parking spot and to get ahead on booking a hotel room for next year’s event.

“We booked ours when we came in on Wednesday for next year already,” Gooden said. “You have to do that, or you just won’t get one.”

Longtime fans said the high demand has created high prices for what used to be an affordable weekend trip.

“The biggest thing now is the motel rooms are just getting out of sight. It’s getting to the point where you’re not gonna be able to afford it,” Gooden said.

Thousands of people are expected to make the trip to East Tennessee for the event. People are already showcasing their cars, but the official show begins on Sept. 14 and runs through Sept. 16.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.