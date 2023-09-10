Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knox Co., THP says

KNOX CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died after a motorcycle crash on John Sevier Highway on Friday, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report obtained by WVLT News.

The report said that Keith Blackburn, 30, was driving his motorcycle one way while Matthew Sherrod, 38, was driving in a Hyundai Sonata in the other direction.

Sherrod went to turn left onto Sevierville Pike and hit Blackburn. Blackburn died in the crash.

Charges are pending against Sherrod, the report said.

