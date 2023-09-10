Scattered batches of storms this evening, cooler air this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered areas of rain are moving through the area this evening. Things should taper off as we move into the overnight hours. We’ll start off Monday with some areas of fog and a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Monday morning starts off mild, but will quickly warm-up as the sun comes up. We’re in the mid 80s as we get into the afternoon. There’s a just small chance that we’ll see a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. We’re doing ok on humidity as it shouldn’t be too stifling.

We moving into Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s once again to start the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday a front blows through and not only does it bring our best chances for rain this week, but there’s taste of fall air to come with it.

Tuesday we’ll increase the rain chances going into the afternoon overnight and into Wednesday morning.

That front brings upper 70 to near 80 for afternoon highs to round out the week and then we’re looking for some morning lows in the 50s.

We'll start off Friday morning in the 50s across the area. (WVLT)

