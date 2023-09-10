Storms develop this afternoon

Staying warm for Sunday with showers and storms developing for the afternoon.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday starts off with a mix of sun and clouds and then in the afternoon some storms will develop.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, it’s not a bad start to the last half of our weekend. Some clouds are moving through, but it’s the afternoon where we’ll add in the chance for some storms to develop once again. Much like on Saturday some of these storms will produce some heavy downpours at times.

High temperatures on Sunday will be near 84 in Knoxville to 76 in Crossville.

Heading into the even hours, we’ll have a few lingering storms and patches of fog will develop as we move towards Monday morning. We’ll wake up on Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to the mid 60s for the parts of the area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a stray shower or storm possible. We’ll top out around 87 degrees.

A cold front is looking to speed up into the Tuesday afternoon to start, with on and off rain and storms through the overnight hours. Scattered showers linger into Wednesday morning, then become spotty as cooler air moves in.

We’ll have highs in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but Thursday is nicer with the mostly clear sky and a cooler morning and night leading into Friday. Friday is mostly sunny and around 80 degrees, so still below average.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered showers are aimed at next weekend as well.

