Vols fall in AP College Football Poll

The change comes after Tennessee’s game against Austin Peay on Saturday.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Austin Peay, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP College Football Poll is out, and Tennessee’s ranking has gone down.

They are now number 11.

Last week, they broke the top 10 at number 9 after a decisive win over Virginia. This week, however, proved to be a different story after a tough game against Austin Peay on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Vols grind out a 30-13 win over Austin Peay

Tennessee was able to grind out a win over the Governors, 30-13.

