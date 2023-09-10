Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
The change comes after Tennessee’s game against Austin Peay on Saturday.
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP College Football Poll is out, and Tennessee’s ranking has gone down.
They are now number 11.
Last week, they broke the top 10 at number 9 after a decisive win over Virginia. This week, however, proved to be a different story after a tough game against Austin Peay on Saturday.
Previous Coverage: Vols grind out a 30-13 win over Austin Peay
Tennessee was able to grind out a win over the Governors, 30-13.
