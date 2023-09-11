12-day bike ride ‘Pedal for Pat’ raising money for Alzheimer’s awareness and research

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Early Monday morning, a team of a dozen people departed from Thompson Boling Arena for “Pedal for Pat” a charity event that raises money for Alzheimer’s awareness and research.

Tennessee Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt is known both for her legacy as a Lady Vols basketball coach and her fight with Alzheimer’s, which she died in 2016.

The “Pedal for Pat” team is on a 1,098-mile bike ride, each mile symbolizing one of Summitt’s NCAA victories.

They will cycle through five states over the next 12 days, ending their journey back in Knoxville on Sept. 22.

All 12 participants have a connection to the disease. Brandon Bruce is one cyclist on the team who holds this cause close.

“That’s a disease that’s touched all of us,” said Bruce. “In my family, my wife’s grandfather had Alzheimer’s, and that’s a really important part of their story.”

Bruce said morale is high especially because of support from communities along the way.

“You know I’m really happy to be out here, great group and raise awareness for an important cause,” said Bruce “We just had a gentleman stop his car and make a donation so, pretty amazing.”

All the money that is raised from this charity event will be donated to the Pat Summitt Foundation and the Pat Summitt Clinic.

Event Chair Sara Mitchell is one of the riders and said she’s passionate about this work.

“Our team is rallying to raise a lot of money and spread awareness not only for Alzheimer’s but also to impact and help benefit the amazing work that’s happening at the Pat Summitt Clinic,” said Mitchell. “It’s pretty remarkable the impact the Pat Summitt Clinic is having not only here locally in Tennessee, but nationally.”

The clinic has served more than 6,000 patients across 25 states.

The team has already surpassed its $10,000 goal and will keep raising money one mile at a time. Anyone can donate to the cause by visiting the “Pedal for Pat” website.

On the night the team returns they will be having a celebration that is open to the public at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. There will be live music and specialty cocktails. All proceeds will also go to the Pat Summitt Foundation and Clinic.

