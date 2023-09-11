Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school

Bat Infestation Closes Down Kentucky School
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wright Elementary School students have relocated for the week thanks to a bat infestation in their school.

According to a statement issued by Shelby County Schools, the school has moved elementary students to Southside Elementary as they “navigate the eviction of Bats.”

As we head deeper into fall, there is a chance that more Kentuckians could be seeing Bats in their homes, according to Mammalogist and EKU Professor Dr Dodd.

He states that “Here in Kentucky, with this being a fairly temperature sort of middle portion of the United States and North America - this is kind of a home that a lot of bats seek out in the wintertime”

Bats tend to be most active between March and November, and right now - many bats are looking to find a place to hibernate for the winter - leading some of the confused furry flyers into schools and even people’s homes.

”In the instances that we are describing here where somebody gets a bat in their bedroom or like in the regular living quarters of their house - the bat doesn’t want to be there, the bat probably accidentally got there,” Dodd said.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says that 16 different species of bats have been documented in the commonwealth - four of which are endangered. And while bats can carry diseases such as rabies - Dr Dodd wants to encourage folks to gently guide the bats out of their homes to best protect themselves and the animals.

“The first thing I would say is don’t get close to the bat. Second, I would open up their windows and ensure the screens are out,” Dodd said. “The next thing is I would close all the doors, and at that point, I would contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and or animal control to see if you need someone to come in and remove that bat.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake

Latest News

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell...
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Anderson County
Paige WX
Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week
Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning.
Kelsea Ballerini offers free tickets to Central High students
Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
Adorable photos: Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
Paige WX
Some rain and storms move through today, then temperatures move down