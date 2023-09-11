Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a jet ski incident on Friday in Murrells Inlet.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a jet ski incident on Friday in Murrells Inlet.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said that 51-year-old Janice Willingham of Millington, Tenn. drowned.

Ridgeway said that Willingham fell off a jet ski she was riding and was unable to get back on.

He said she drowned from the force of the waves pushing her under the water.

Ridgeway added that she was wearing a lifejacket at the time.

“Please keep the Willingham family in your thoughts and prayers,” Ridgeway posted.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
A man died after a motorcycle crash on John Sevier Highway on Friday, according to a Tennessee...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knox Co., THP says
Man wanted for homicide, burglary
Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Relationship between Rockwood woman and 4-year-old shot, killed revealed

Latest News

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say
Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down
Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
One died in a crash Sunday afternoon on Alcoa Highway.
Man arrested after firing shots with child in the car, police say
FILE - On Saturday, the National Park Service reopened Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove in...
Rich Mountain Road reopens after bear activity