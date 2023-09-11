Cumberland Co. sheriff investigating mysterious death of two people inside home

By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has announced it is investigating the “unexplained deaths” of two people at a home on Deep Draw Road.

Police responded to a call that reported the discovery of two bodies in the early evening on Sunday, Sept. 10. The two were identified as Tamara Clark, 56, and Del Clark, 54, according to CCSO. Police said they have not found any signs of foul play in the deaths, and the investigation is still ongoing.

According to the sheriff’s office, a medical examiner’s findings from an autopsy could help to provide crucial information to provide some answers as to what happened to Tamara and Del Clark.

More information will be available as the investigation continues, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

