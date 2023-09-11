Dollywood named ‘Best Park’ at Golden Ticket Awards

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood guests were surprised on Saturday evening as Sevier County’s own Dolly Parton arrived onstage in Showstreet Palace Theater during the 25th annual Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today.

Not only did Dolly receive her own award during the event, but her namesake park also earned a record five Golden Ticket Awards.

Dolly, along with her business partners Jack and Peter Herschend, were honored with the Industry Legends Golden Ticket Award. Herschend Family Entertainment and Dolly created Dollywood from the former Silver Dollar City Tennessee theme park and Dollywood opened on May 3, 1986.

Dollywood received finalist placement in ten total categories and won more Golden Ticket awards than any other park in the world. The awards ceremony takes place at a different theme park each year, with Dollywood last hosting in 2012.

Dollywood took top honors at the Golden Ticket Awards by claiming the award for Best Park, an award held over the last eight years by Europa-Park in Rust, Germany.

Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove also earned its fourth consecutive award for Best Kids’ Area. The park first won this award in 2019 after that season’s opening of the expansive new area. Big Bear Mountain earned the newly-created Golden Ticket Award for Best Family Coaster, and Smoky Mountain Christmas earned its 15th consecutive win for Best Christmas Event.

“We’re so proud to have the Golden Ticket Awards here at Dollywood this year,” Dolly said. “This award ceremony is so very special and I think Dollywood is special too, so I think it’s great we were able to host the event here. We don’t do what we do to earn awards, but we’re not going to turn them down either.”

Calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, the industry’s leading trade publication, the Golden Ticket Awards are the results of a detailed survey sent to a database of hundreds of experienced and well-traveled amusement park fans, industry journalists and ride manufacturers around the world in balanced geographical regions. Voters are asked to rate the “best” in a number of categories such as best parks, roller coasters, water rides, food, and more. The pool of eligible voters changes every year to ensure the same votes are not cast each season.

