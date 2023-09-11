Endangered Child Alert issued for baby missing out of Chattanooga

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-month-old baby.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-month-old baby.

Elijah Harvey is missing out of Chattanooga. He is 13 pounds with blue eyes and was last seen wearing light blue pajamas with dinosaurs.

TBI officials said Sean Harvey might have the baby. Sean Harvey is wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department for custodial interference and theft of an automobile over $10,000.

Sean Harvey is 5′11″ with brown hair with blue eyes.

The two might be traveling in a 2016 blue Honda Civic with a Tennessee tag 029 BKKB.

TBI officials said there may be a green Army ribbon magnet on the rear of the car and a pink elephant stick on the back windshield.

Anyone who sees Sean or Elijah Harvey is asked to call CPD at 423-698-2525 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-Find.

