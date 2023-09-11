Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a warmer day to start the week, but temperatures are below average most of this week as a cold front’s rain and storms move through at times Tuesday to Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mild, with temperatures around “normal” with a low of 65 degrees. As we sit with a mostly clear sky areas of fog are spreading out. This can lead to limited visibility for the morning commute, so a few extra minutes may be necessary.

It’s a mostly Monday, and slightly above average temperatures. If you have a pool that isn’t heated, this may be the last pool day as a cooler trend is ahead! We’re heating up to around 87 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible, but it’s only a 10% coverage of our area at best.

Tonight come with scattered clouds and spotty rain and storms, with a low of 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday through Wednesday comes with more rain and storms at times, but there’s taste of fall after it!

Tuesday is spotty to scattered rain and storms, with a high of 86 degrees. We’ll have a 40% coverage of our area in the afternoon into the overnight hours, then spottier by Wednesday morning. Spotty rain and storms develop with the actual front passage Wednesday afternoon, leaving the high around 79 degrees.

Thursday is really nice, especially for those of looking forward to Autumn! We’ll start the day in the upper 50s, then see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees. We’ll drop to the mid 50s by Friday morning, and Friday is still just below average at 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll see some scattered showers and storms at times Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Afternoon temperatures are still hovering in the low 80s to upper 70s.

