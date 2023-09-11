Gun instructor talks proper firearm storage after two kids shot in East Tennessee

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two children have been shot with a gun kept in their homes in the past few weeks. An 8-year-old accidentally shot himself in Morgan County on Friday. A week earlier, a 4-year-old was shot and killed in Rockwood.

Emily Pritt, co-founder and gun safety instructor at Windrock Shooting Range and Training Center, has been teaching classes for nearly a decade. She said teaching participants proper gun storage is just as important as teaching them how to safely handle firearms.

“I think that a gun safe and a firearm have to go hand in hand. You need both,” Pritt said. “It’s not a good idea to leave a firearm out without a way to house it from unauthorized persons.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety now provides free firearm locks to any Tennessean who asks for one. There are no requirements in Tennessee to have or use a gun lock.

Pritt said she thinks the best choice to store firearms is in a gun safe because it provides quick access in emergencies but is still locked away.

“A loaded firearm that is ready to use is ideal, but I don’t want to just leave that out on the counter,” Pritt said. “I’ll house loaded firearms, ready to use, inside a safe. That way it keeps unauthorized access from children or other persons from gaining access.”

Pritt said all gun owners should take time to think about where their guns are stored, especially if they have children.

“People think on top of the fridge is a good place because somebody can’t reach it, but you gotta think about whether you have a kid or don’t have kids, if they’re coming into your home, ‘Where are my guns at?’ Keep those put away,” Pritt said.

When it comes to becoming a gun owner, Pritt said buying a safe should be the first step.

