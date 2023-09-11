Help Tennessee beat Florida off the field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are set to face off against the Florida Gators on Saturday, but people can help Tennessee beat Florida on and off the field with MEDIC’s annual blood drive.

From Sept. 11 to 15, MEDIC is facing off against Florida’s blood bank Lifesouth in collecting the most red blood cell products.

Knox County Mayor Glen Jacobs is confident enough in Tennessee’s ability to win that he made a friendly wager with Gainesville Mayor Harvey Wade.

If Tennessee wins, Wade will sing “Rocky Top.”

When people donate blood, they will also receive a t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, a Petro’s coupon, a Salsarita’s coupon, a Smoothie King coupon, a Dunkin’ coupon and a Papa John’s coupon.

To make an appointment, visit the MEDIC website, download the MEDIC app or call 865-524-3074.

