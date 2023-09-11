Ian Wilmut, a British scientist who led the team that cloned Dolly the Sheep, dies at age 79

FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany,...
FILE - Scottish scientist Ian Wilmut is seen in the Pauls Church in Frankfurt, central Germany, Monday, March 14, 2005. Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose research was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep, has died, the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh said Monday. He was 79.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Ian Wilmut, the cloning pioneer whose work was critical to the creation of Dolly the Sheep in 1996, has died, the University of Edinburgh in Scotland said Monday. He was 79.

Wilmut set off a global discussion about the ethics of cloning when he announced that his team at the university’s Roslin Institute for animal biosciences had cloned Dolly using the nucleus of a cell from an adult sheep.

It marked the first time that a genetically identical mammal was created from an adult cell and spurred questions about the potential cloning of humans.

Wilmut later focused on using cloning techniques to make stem cells that could be used in regenerative medicine.

“With the sad news today of Ian Wilmut’s passing, science has lost a household name,’’ Bruce Whitelaw, the director of the Roslin Institute, said. “Ian led the research team that produced the first cloned mammal in Dolly. This animal has had such a positive impact on how society engages with science, and how scientists engage with society.’’

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
A man died after a motorcycle crash on John Sevier Highway on Friday, according to a Tennessee...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knox Co., THP says
Man wanted for homicide, burglary
Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Relationship between Rockwood woman and 4-year-old shot, killed revealed

Latest News

Dollywood Theme Park
Dollywood named ‘Best Park’ at Golden Ticket Awards
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equal the number of firefighters who...
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equal number of firefighters who died that day
Dollywood guests were surprised on Saturday evening as Sevier County’s own Dolly Parton arrived...
Dollywood surprised with five Golden Ticket Awards
Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down
Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down